Minister off to Qatar, Egypt for Thai hostage talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara (photo supplied)

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Tuesday began a visit to Qatar and Egypt to discuss help for Thais abducted by Hamas from Israel.

Mr Parnpree, a deputy prime minister, said before he left on Tuesday that he expected to return on Thursday.

He planned to meet the prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Qatar in Doha later on Tuesday and the foreign affairs minister of Egypt in Cairo on Wednesday.

"The Thai government is opening all negotiation channels possible to coordinate with Hamas to seek the release of the (Thai) hostages as soon as possible," Mr Parnpree said.

"I say again that all Thais in Israel should return home as soon as possible, because no one can even imagine how far the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip will escalate," he said.

The foreign minister said the whereabouts of the Thai captives were unknown.

On Monday Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 22 Thais were confirmed being held hostage. Others could still not be contacted.

Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslims in Thailand, wrote on Facebook that a Thai delegation discussed the release of Thai abductees with Hamas representatives at the office of the Iranian president in Tehran on Monday.