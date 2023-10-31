More Thais killed in Israel to arrive home Wednesday

Aree Krainara, secretary to the labour minister, talks to one of the 115 Thai evacuees who arrived at Don Mueang airport on Tuesday morning from Israel. (Photo: Labour Ministry)

The bodies of another 10 Thai workers killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel are being flown back to Thailand and will arrive on Wednesday.

Another 281 Thai evacuees were also scheduled to arrive home on Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv had arranged for the 10 Thai victims to be carried on EI AI flight LY083, departing Israel at 8pm on Tuesday (1am Wednesday Thai time) and arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

Fifteen other Thais who were killed arrived home on two earlier flights.

Those arriving on Wednesday are all male. They were identified as Jakkaphong Chantharasena, Sattawat Pia-iea, Pithak Thorlaeng, Wutthiphat Wisetdonwai, Jaroon Chartdamdee, Somkhuan Phansa-ard, Prinya Taemklang, Nanthawat Pinjai, Tu Sae Lee and Bancha Datchathuyawat.

Thirty-two Thai workers have been reported killed during the Hamas-Israel conflict, with another 22 abducted by Hamas and 19 injured. The bodies of eight Thai workers slain in Israel arrived on Oct 20 and seven more arrived on Oct 26.

The ministry statement said two more groups of Thai evacuees would arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night.

Arkia Israeli Airlines flight IZ593 with 211 Thais was due at 7.20pm and EI AI flight LY085 with 70 Thais was expected at 11pm.