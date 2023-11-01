Army land to be gifted to farmers

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses a press conference announcing the Nong Wua So Model, which will see the army hand over 9,000 rai of land in Udon Thani for redistribution to landless farmers as a New Year gift on Dec 25. The announcement was held at the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

More than 9,000 rai of army-owned land will be redistributed as a New Year gift to landless farmers in Udon Thani, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said yesterday.

The premier commended the army for handing over its surplus land, totalling 9,276 rai, for redistribution under the so-called "Nong Wua So" development model in Udon Thani.

Mr Srettha said he had mentioned the model to the military in the first days of taking office as he was developing ways to eradicate poverty and landlessness problems faced by many farmers.

The idea was to obtain the military's unused land and reallocate it to those in need, so recipients could learn about land development and conduct farming to generate income, which would help strengthen the country.

"I wish to express my appreciation to the military for giving the land to realise the Nong Wua So Model," he said, adding the handover of land will take place on Dec 25.

"It's a New Year gift to the people from the armed forces. It's welcoming that the forces have joined in the push to advance the country's progress," Mr Srettha said.

The Royal Irrigation Department will supply water farming in the land given by the 2nd Army Area for agricultural purposes under the model, he said.

Mr Srettha was speaking after chairing a meeting of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) at the command headquarters. He also serves as the director of Isoc.

He said the Isoc would not be dissolved, as speculated by some, including Adisorn Piengkes, a Pheu Thai list-MP who serves as chief government whip.

Mr Adisorn suggested on Monday via X to disband the Isoc, which, in his opinion, allowed the military to interfere in other state organisations' work and undermine democracy.

"Dissolving the Isoc? No, that has never crossed this government's mind," the prime minister said.