Reinstated police officers ordered back to inactive posts

An administrative official addresses customers, many of them under-age, at the illegal pub raided in Muang district of Chiang Mai early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Five senior police officers recently reinstated after being transferred to inactive posts over an illegal casino that flourished within their jurisdiction have again been suspended.

They were returned to inactive posts on Wednesday after local officials found an unlicensed pub operating after hours and serving hundreds of underage customers on Tuesday night, again within their jurisdiction.

The revellers were celebrating Halloween.

Pol Maj Gen Kritthapol Yeesakhon, acting commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, transferred Pol Col Kittipong Petmunee, chief of Chang Phueak station, two of his deputies and two inspectors to inactive posts at the Chiang Mai police operations centre.

He also ordered an invesigation into their roles in the operation of the illegal pub.

Administrative officials raided the Neufxbar pub on Sirinthon road in tambon Chang Phueak of Muang district at 12.30am on Wednesday.

They found 242 customers under the age of 20 years, the legal age to be on the premises.

The pub was operating without a licence in a converted two-storey wooden house. It was after hours and the place was packed. There were no fire exits and alcoholic beverages were still being served.

The raid followed complaints from nearby residents about the noise and the pub staying open until 2am.

The same five senior officers at Chang Phueak station were transferred to inactive posts on Aug 10 after administrative officials found a casino operating in their area. There were 104 gamblers when it was raided. The five officers had only just returned to active duty after the investigation was completed.