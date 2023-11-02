Israeli PM promises support for hostages

Tells Srettha workers will be well cared for

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks prior to a call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, about aiding Thai workers and hostages. Chanat Katanyu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his condolences to Thailand for the deaths of Thai nationals during the conflict in Gaza and promised his full support in rescuing any Thais held hostage by Hamas, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Speaking after a phone call with the Israeli leader, Mr Srettha said he asked the prime minister to help arrange the repatriation of more Thai workers should the need arise.

He said Israel cannot confirm when the hostages will be released but negotiations are ongoing.

Mr Srettha said he asked Mr Netanyahu to take care of Thai workers in Israel because they are not involved in the conflict and have contributed to the country's development.

Mr Netanyahu promised to help any Thai workers who wish to return home after the situation returns to normal.

"He told me he would inform us if there is any progress in the hostage situation. I told him we welcome any help and conditions in exchange for their safe and quick release," Mr Srettha said.

Asked if the issue of delayed wages was raised, Mr Srettha said that had already been discussed with the Israeli ambassador, who had promised to look into the matter.

"If there is any progress, he'll phone me. And if there are any demands involved, he will also inform us," Mr Srettha said.

Early in the day, Mr Srettha insisted the evacuations of Thai nationals from Israel would continue even though the government has no plan to arrange a chartered flight due to the low numbers.

He made the remarks after the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv advised all Thais who wish to be evacuated to show up at the Intercontinental Tel Aviv by 5pm yesterday to board a flight home.

Mr Srettha said those who made their own arrangements to fly back to Thailand could apply to have the cost of their air ticket reimbursed by the government. He urged Thai citizens to return while the situation remains relatively manageable.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is in the Middle East to seek assistance for the release of Thai hostages, he said.

Mr Srettha said the negotiations were showing positive signs but the minister had urged patience. The prime minister said he hoped the negotiation team sent by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha would see fruitful results.

Mr Parnpree on Tuesday met his Iranian counterpart, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Qatar. Both expressed concern over the violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as well as the impact on civilians.

Thailand asked Qatar and Iran to help negotiate the release of the Thai hostages and both countries expressed their full support.

Qatar said Thais were likely to be among the first foreigners released once the fighting subsides.

Air force chief ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul said the air force has conducted five evacuation flights, bringing home more than 1,000 Thais.

Over 8,000 Thais have now returned home but more than 70% want to return to Israel later, according to the labour minister.

Labour permanent secretary Pairote Chotikasathien said there are about 20,000 Thai workers still in Israel and a chartered flight would be arranged if enough ask to be repatriated.

The bodies of 11 more Thais killed in the conflict were sent back to Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday. Another six will be flown back next week pending identification.

Thirty-two Thai workers have been reported killed, with 22 taken hostage and 19 injured.