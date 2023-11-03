5m meth pills seized in Chiang Mai, 3 arrested

Police discover a large quantity of speed pills hidden under bags of herbal plants in a pickup truck in Chiang Mai's Muang district on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Police intercepted a pick-up truck in Muang district of this northern province on Wednesday night and found 5 million methamphetamine pills hidden under bags of herbal plants. Three suspected drug couriers were arrested.

The action followed an intelligence report that a quantity of meth pills were being delivered through the heart of Chiang Mai on an Isuzu pick-up loaded with bags of herbal plants called snow lotus (Saussurea) or bua hima in Thai.

On Wednesday night, Region 5 police intercepted the vehicle under the Patan bridge over the second ring road in tambon Chang Phueak.

Under the bags of bua hima plants, the police found 25 straw bags, each containing 200,000 meth pills, amounting to 5 million in total.

Three men suspected to be drug couriers identified as Nathapol, 32, Napat, 32, and Prasit, 29, were arrested and charged with possessing illicit drugs with intent to sell.

The drugs and the suspects were handed over to Chang Phueak police for legal proceedings.