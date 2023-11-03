Govt in talks with Iran, other govts for hostages' release

The clothes of Thai workers, many of whom were killed or kidnapped, hang outside a destroyed home, following the deadly Oct 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kissufim, southern Israel, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The government is in touch with Iran and other governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thai nationals being held hostage by the organisation, Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Friday.

Iran, which is close to Hamas, has promised to help with negotiations, Mr Parnpree said.

At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government is planning a mass evacuation of Thais in Israel as the Israel-Gaza war is expected to escalate, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

"We have learned that cyber warfare will be waged and drones will also be used. This makes us concerned the war will spread to [Israel's] neighbouring countries," Mr Srettha said.