Wild elephants raid, damage plantations in Khon Kaen

Wild elephants are spotted intruding into a crop plantation in Sri Chomphu district, KHon Kaen, to forage for food. (Photo: Khon Kaen Community Facebook page)

KHON KAEN: Local residents in two tambons of Si Chomphu district of this northeastern province have sought help following a raid by a herd of wild elephants from the neighbouring Loei province. The elephants, foraging for food, wreaked havoc and destroyed plantations.

Photos capturing five wild elephants playing in a pond in Si Chomphu have been posted on "Khon Kaen Community" Facebook page, along with a report detailing the damage caused by these pachyderms.

According to the report, the wild elephants came down from the mountain in Phu Kradung district of Loei on Oct 28. They intruded into plantations in tambon Boribun and tambon Dong Lan, causing destruction to plants, crops, as well as houses and property of local residents.

Boonpeng Thongthiam, 54, the kamnan of tambon Boribun, said villagers tried to chase away the elephants with firecrackers but were unsuccessful. Although the elephants left for a while, they kept returning, he added.

Administrative officials from Si Chomphu arrived after Mr Boonpeng asked for help. Despite their attempts to push the elephants back into the forest, they were unsuccesful. Two officials were slightly hurt in the process.

Mr Boonpeng said local residents hoped that forestry officials, who agreed to visit on Friday, would determine the appropriate course of action concerning the elephants.

Last month, a network of people affected by threats from wild elephants filed a complaint with the House of Representatives, saying that the conflict between local people and wild animals has escalated. This conflict has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries to both humans and wild elephants, it said.