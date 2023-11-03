5,100kg meat impounded in Chon Buri

Officials inspect illegally imported meat in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Authorities seized a total of 5.1 tonnes of buffalo and cow meat without a proper goods movement document, following a raid on a cold storage facility in Bang Lamung district on Friday.

The raid came after the provincial internal security operations command and livestock offices received complaints from local residents that the site in tambon Ban Pong, Bang Lamung, might have been involved in the illegal importation of meat products, which were then processed for distribution within the province.

During the inspection of refrigerated containers at the site, officials found 2.6 tonnes of buffalo meat imported from India and 2.5 tonnes of cow meat sourced from Argentina, Panama, Uruguay and New Zealand.

The meat was impounded as the operator of the cold storage failed to provide the necessary documentation for goods movement issued by the Department of Livestock Development for examination.

The cold storage operator has been instructed to submit the required document within 15 days. Failure to comply may result in legal action under Sections 22 and 31 of the Animal Epidemics Act of 2015.