Warning over sales of ‘free’ condoms

Online vendors turning profit on products distributed free as part of public health campaign

Free condoms are handed out to people during an Aids/HIV prevention campaign in Bangkok in 2015. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Authorities have warned businesses against selling condoms that are intended to be distributed to the public free of charge.

The free condoms, provided as part of a health promotion programme, are being sold at low prices on online platforms, said Dr Atthaporn Limpanyalert, the deputy secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

He said selling the condoms for a profit is inappropriate because they are funded by taxpayers’ money and thus it is illegal.

Dr Atthaporn strongly urged the vendors to stop or they will face legal actions, and called on the public not to support such unscrupulous vendors even though the products are offered at low prices.

He said that Thai men over age 13 can register for 10 condoms each per week free of charge on the Pao Tang mobile app and show the prescription at a pharmacy or clinic registered under the NHSO.

Those without smartphones can collect free condoms from their nearest medical centres using their ID card, he said.

Condom distribution is one of eight preventive healthcare services extended to all Thais free of charge. The others include birth control pills, pregnancy tests, prevention of iodine, iron or folic acid deficiency, and basic physical and mental health screening.