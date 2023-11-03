Delivery firms pledge to obey traffic rules

Food delivery riders wait at a pedestrian crossing in central Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thirteen delivery service companies have signed an agreement with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to ensure their riders do not violate traffic regulations.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the move was intended to reduce riding on pavements and ensure safety for pedestrians, among others.

Like taxi-motorcyclists, riders for delivery service providers are a crucial part of the urban community and the BMA will consider providing parking spaces for them so they do not obstruct traffic, he said.

The delivery service providers signing the memorandum of understanding included Kerry Express, Grab Taxi, Lalamove, Line Man, Thailand Post and CP All.

The BMA is responsible for enforcing the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act, which includes a ban on driving on pavements.

According to the BMA, from July 2018 to October this year, a total of 55,231 people were caught riding on pavements. It said 4,581 were issued warnings and 48,787 fined with the amount exceeding 61 million baht. The other 1,863 were sent to police for further legal action.