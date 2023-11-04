Rare tiger spotted in Yala forest

A Malayan tiger named Bang Lang 01 is captured by a trap camera in Bang Lang National Park in Yala on Wednesday. (Inset) The tiger's footprint. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife And Plant Conservation)

A Malayan tiger was recently spotted in Bang Lang National Park in Yala, according to the Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

In its post, the DNP said there are several sub-species of tigers, with the Malayan tiger found in the southern border areas of Thailand and in Malaysia.

In Thailand, the Malayan tigers are found only in Bang Lang National Park and Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary. Those found in the central and western parts of the country are Indochinese tigers.

The sighting of the Malayan tiger in Bang Lang National Park is due to the implementation of the "Smart Patrol" system designed to help track and monitor wildlife and prevent threats to the protected forests.

Named "Bang Lang 01", the Malayan tiger was captured on trap cameras, which allow DNP officials to survey the forest and gather more information about the animal.