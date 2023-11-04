Third warden faces arrest warrant over prisoner's escape

Two prison wardens facing arrest warrants in connection with the escape of a 37-year-old prisoner contact senior police at Nakhon Si Thammarat police office for their surrender on Saturday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A warrant has been approved for the arrest of another prison warden in connection with the escape of prisoner Chaowalit Thongduang, alias "Sia Paeng Nanod", from a hospital on Oct 22.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved the arrest warrant for Weerachai Nuduang of Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison on Friday night. He was charged under Section 157 of the Criminal Court, which covers dereliction of duty.

Weerachai was closely monitored by fellow wardens for allegedly changing the fetters for Chaowalit a day before his escape from the hospital. He was the third warden facing an arrest warrant.

The court had previously approved arrest warrants for two prison wardens - Warinthorn Thongprachong, 41, and Ekkalak Chaiyakarn, 35, - on charges of dereliction of duty in connection with Chaowalit's escape.

Chaowalit, 37, was serving time for attempted murder and fled from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat on Oct 22.

The convict had been taken to the hospital for dental treatment and was subsequently admitted after collapsing, citing severe leg pain. He remains at large.

On Saturday morning, Warinthorn and Ekkalak contacted Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetongtrakul through their lawyer to surrender, said a source. Weerachai also contacted the police for his surrender.

All seven suspects wanted for aiding Chaowalit’s escape have been arrested.

Chaowalit was sentenced to 20 years and six months in jail last year by Phatthalung Provincial Court for attempted murder in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on Sept 2, 2019, in this southern province.

He began serving his sentence at Phatthalung Prison in January 2022 and was transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison on Aug 7 this year.

The escapee also faces multiple other criminal charges.