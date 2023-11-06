Woman found dead beneath elevated highway

Rescue workers recover the woman's body from Thepparat Road, beneath the expressway, in Chachoengsao province early Monday morning. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand)

CHACHOENGSAO: Police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was found on Thepparat Road in Bang Pakong district early on Monday morning.

Her body was on the Bangkok-bound side of the road opposite the Talad Lao fresh market and beneath the elevated Burapha Withi (Bang Na-Bang Pakong) expressway. It was reported to local police about 2.30am on Monday.

Police said there were no signs she had been physically attacked, but she did have a broken leg and had bled from the ears, mouth and nose.

A silver MG car was parked on the elevated expressway above. Its hazard lights were turned on and the sunroof was open. The doors were closed. There were marks on the expressway guardrail, apparently caused by the car.

Police said the dead woman lived in Lat Krabang district of Bangkok. Investigators were awaiting an autopsy report from Police General Hospital.