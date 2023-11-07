Cabinet approves two vice-ministers

Umesh Pandey, a former editor of the Bangkok Post, has become a vice-minister in the Pheu Thai-led government. (Photo: Umesh Pandey Facebook)

The cabinet has approved the appointment of two vice-ministers as proposed by the Secretariat of the Prime Minister, according to Kenika Ounjit, a deputy government spokeswoman.

The appointments of Umesh Pandey and Jumnong Chaimongkol will take effect immediately when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin countersigns the written announcement, said Ms Kenika.

Mr Pandey, a former editor of the Bangkok Post, is also an adviser to the Pheu Thai Party economic policy committee. Mr Jumnong is a board member of the state-owned bus operator Transport Co and the chairman of the Senate sub-committee on legal and social assistance.