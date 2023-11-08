Southern cave closed after earthquake causes cracks
Southern cave closed after earthquake causes cracks

PUBLISHED : 8 Nov 2023 at 12:16

WRITER: Post Reporters

Park rangers find fallen rocks at Phi Hua To cave on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
KRABI: The chief of Than Bok Khorani National Park has closed Phi Hua To cave indefinitely after park rangers found cracks in the rock following an earthquake centred in northern Sumatra early on Tuesday morning.

Park chief Siriwat Suebsai said there were small rockfalls and cracks opened up in the cave, which is in Ao Luk district. 

A 4.8-magnitude  quake was recorded in northern Sumatra at 4.12am on Tuesday.

The cave was closed for the safety of visitors, he said.

A crack that appeared in the cave after the earthquake in Indonesia. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

