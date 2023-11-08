Highway accidents claimed 126 lives in October

There were 992 accidents reported on national highways in October, resulting in 126 deaths and 700 injuries, according to the Department of Highways.

There were 1,570 vehicles involved in the 992 highway accidents during the month, with damage put at 11 million baht, the department’s Bureau of Highway Safety reported on Wednesday.

Highway accidents were down 33% on the same period last year. Fatalities were also down, by 22%, as were injuries, by 32%, and the number of vehicles involved, also by 32%.

Speeding was the most common attributed cause, accounting for 74%, followed by drivers falling asleep, (7%) and cutting in front of other vehicles (about 7% ).

Pickup trucks were involved in 37% of accidents, passenger cars 30%, motorcycles 10% and trucks with 10 wheels or more 8% .

By region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces had the highest number of accidents (24%), followed by the East (17%) and the North (15%).

Highway No 9 on the Bang Pa-in-Ram Intra route reported the highest number of accidents, with 57 crashes.

The department said it was working with highway police to reduce accidents by strict enforcement of the law, particularly detecting speeding vehicles.



