Road covering collapses under truck, blocking Sukhumvit Road

A heavy truck remains lodged in the collapsed section of Sukhumvit Road, near Soi 64/1 in Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: HS1AM via FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page)

A steel slab covering a large hole on busy Sukhumvit Road collapsed under the weight of a loaded truck near Soi Sukhumvit 64/1 in Bangkok on Wednesday, causing worse traffic congestion than usual.

The road surface caved in as a heavy truck passed over it about 11.45am, beneath the skywalk of Punnawithi BTS station where the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is putting electrical wiring and cabling underground.

Two people were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

Traffic on the three inbound lanes was brought to a halt, causing a traffic jam that extended back to Bang Na intersection.

Police advised motorists to avoid this road.