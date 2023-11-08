Foreign Ministry denies Thai workers recruited by Israeli army

More Thai workers evacuated from Israel arrive in Thailand on Oct 22. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thai-Israelis with dual citizenship are serving in the Israeli army reserve, but no Thai workers have been recruited by the Israeli Defence Force, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The ministry statement followed unsourced reports propagated on social media that Thai workers were being hired to fight for the Israeli army.

The ministry said on Wednesday that 400-500 Thai women had married Israeli men and they had children with dual Thai-Israeli citizenship.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv reported that these dual nationals were members of the Israeli army reserve. However, no Thai workers had been recruited by the Israeli army, the ministry statement said.

By law, all Israeli citizens are drafted into the military at the age of 18, both men and women. The men must serve for 32 months and the women for 24 months. They then remain members of the army reserve and can be called up for active duty, the ministry said.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, the Israeli Defence Force had mobilised more than 350,000 reservists, or about 4% of its population, the statement said.

Thais with dual citizenship were among those army reservists. There were no Thai workers in the Israeli army as claimed.

The statement said people should not spread fake news. It could create misunderstanding, both in Thailand and overseas.