Special events planned for King's 72nd birthday

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin chairs a committee to organise ceremonial and celebratory events at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

The government is planning ceremonial and celebratory events to mark His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle or his 72nd birthday on July 28 next year.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin chaired a meting of a committee set up to organise the events at Government House on Wednesday, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

The meeting covered a broad range of topics, the highlight being the appointment of panels to manage various aspects of the landmark celebration.

Mr Chai said six panels would overseee religious and state ceremonies, projects and activities; public relations; traffic and public safety; production of archives and commemorative books; budget; and the making of a unique 6th cycle emblem.

The prime minister heads the organising committee, while his deputies have been appointed deputy chairs, with the House speaker, Senate speaker and Supreme Court president as committee advisers.

Deputy prime ministers, ministers and specialists are assigned to lead the panels.

The state ceremonies panel as well as the projects and activities panel will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

PM’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad will lead the public relations panel, while Deputy Prime Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan will lead the traffic and public safety panel.

The archives and commemorative books panel will be led by Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit, the budget panel by PM’s Office inspector-general Rungrattana Bunlong, and the emblem panel by a specialist attached to the PM’s Office.

The celebration ceremonies will include the consecration of water to be presented to the King, the blessing of the holy water for related religious rites, and alms-offering events nationwide.

State officials will also attend an event where they take an oath to stay true to ethics and be a positive force for the country.

Mr Chai added that ceremonies hosted by representatives of five religions would be planned for the Thailand Cultural Centre.

In addition, a royal barge procession will take place on the Chao Phraya River to pay homage to the royal kathin (robe-giving) rite to observe the end of Buddhist Lent next year. There will also be a mass ordination of monks dedicated to the King’s birthday and the minting of special commemorative coins.