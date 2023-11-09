200+ Thais await repatriation

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn says over 200 Thais will be repatriated from a war-torn area in Myanmar this week once the country's authorities give the green light. (File photo)

Over 200 Thais will be repatriated from a war-torn area in Myanmar this week once the country's authorities give the green light, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Wednesday.

Pol Gen Surachate said that 162 Thais, trapped in Myanmar's Shan state following clashes between Myanmar troops and ethnic rebel groups, were rescued by Myanmar authorities from a hotel in Laukkaing and taken to a safe shelter at a local military camp.

However, there are 74 Thais who have sustained injuries from getting beaten up by call-centre scammers, which could complicate the process of repatriating them amid the armed conflict between the Myanmar military and opposition forces, Pol Gen Surachate said.

He said authorities are discussing a safe passage for the Thais with immigration officials in Myanmar.

However, if Myanmar authorities give permission, the 200-plus Thais, including the 74 injured, are expected to be repatriated later this week, Pol Gen Surachate said.

He would travel to the location designated for the repatriation and bring the Thais home himself.

Pol Gen Surachate added that most of the Thais rescued voluntarily went to Myanmar to work for illegal call-centre gangs while some were duped by human traffickers into working there.

He said he has obtained the list of those Thais and when they arrive back in Thailand.

Those who voluntarily worked for the call-centre scammers will be charged with involvement in transnational crime and fraud. Those who were duped will receive compensation as prescribed by law, Pol Gen Surachate said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said authorities are coordinating with their Chinese counterparts to receive the Thais in Lincang of Yunnan province, which is about 4 kilometres from the China-Myanmar border town of Laukkaing.

He said the nationality verification process is also ongoing, with several of them not having passports or visas.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon is fixing the issue so they can cross the border.