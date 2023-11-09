Moderate earthquake hits Mae Hong Son

Pai, in Mae Hong Son, is one of the most popular cool-season destinations in the country. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Pai district in Mae Hong Son on Thursday afternoon. No damage was reported, the northern office of the Thai Meteorological Department announced.

The quake occurred at 2.30pm, with the epicentre in tambon Wiang Nua in Pai, two kilometres underground.

The tremors were also felt in Muang and Samoeng districts of neighbouring Chiang Mai.

In Chiang Mai, tourists and local residents said the quake shook the city for about five seconds, causing some high buildings and houses to shake a little.

Officials from the disaster prevention and mitigation office in Chiang Mai were deployed to examine whether the quake had caused any damage. So far there had been no reports of damage.