Ranger killed by landmine, 2 injured in Narathiwat

Security officers examine the blast site in Rangae district, Narathiwat province, on Thursday. A landmine blast killed a ranger and injured two others in a forest in Rangae on Thursday. (Screen captured)

NARATHIWAT: A ranger was killed and two others slightly injured in a landmine explosion in Rangae district on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

The incident occurred at about 1.05pm while a team of rangers from Ranger Company 4503 were patrolling in a forest near Hulu Pare, the Moo 1 village in tambon Tanyongmat. One of the team members stepped on a landmine, triggering an explosion.

The deceased was identified as Waehama Wani, from Sungai Padi district of Narathiwat.

Two other rangers, Sobri Mawa and Asri Salaemae, both from Rangae, were slightly injured.

Wimutti Amnakmanee, the Rangae district chief, rushed to the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident.