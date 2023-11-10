Member of drug network arrested in Phuket

Drug suspect Akbankharn Wongmanee, 25, seated, is arrested during a police raid on his room in Thalang district, Phuket. More than 200,000 speed pills were seized from the room on Friday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A member of a drug network was arrested with more than 200,000 methamphetamine pills in Thalang district of this resort island province.

Narcotics suppression police and local officers arrested Akbankharn Wongmanee, a 25-year-old Ubon Ratchathani native, at a rented room in tambon Sri Sunthorn and seized 246,000 speed pills from his room, the arresting team said on Friday.

He was taken to Phuket provincial police station for legal proceedings.

The raid followed the arrest of Anon Sukchuang, 43, another member of the drug network, on Oct 31. Police seized 46,400 speed pills from him. The officers extended the investigation that led to the arrest of Mr Akbankharn.