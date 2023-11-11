Macron supports Wat Pho Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Somdet Phra Maha Theerajarn, abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, or Wat Pho, at the president's official residence on Thursday.

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports the establishment of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram in Paris.

Mr Macron welcomed Somdet Phra Maha Theerajarn, the abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon, also known as Wat Pho, at the Elysee Palace, the president's official residence, on Thursday.

The abbot is on an official trip to France to open the temple known as Wat Pho Paris. A launch ceremony will be organised tomorrow with Somdet Phra Maha Theerajarn presiding as its chairman.

The meeting with Mr Macron was also attended by Phra Sri Wichira Thamwithet, the Sangha chairman of Wat Pho Paris, and Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, acting ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris.

Their discussion lasted about 45 minutes and mainly focused on the development of Buddhism in Thailand and ways of adapting Buddhist teachings to promote world peace, said a source.

The abbot showed his appreciation for Mr Macron's administrative projects and visions, while the French president showed his support for setting up Wat Pho Paris. He said he had visited Wat Pho late last year during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok.

Wat Pho Paris is located in Rue de Rimoron, 91650 Breux-Jouy. The temple will promote Buddhism in France while also marking 333 years of friendly ties between Thailand and France, said the source.

The temple will also serve as a Dhamma teaching centre for peace.