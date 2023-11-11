Condo fire in Bangkok kills 1, injures 20

A fire broke out at a 27-storey condominium in Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday. One woman, and more than 20 others sustained minor injuries. (Photo: Rama 199 radio centre via FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

An elderly woman died from suffocation and more than 20 others were slightly injured following a fire that erupted at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident at the 27-storey condominium on Soi Phetchaburi 15 off Phetchaburi Road was reported to police about 12.35am, said Pol Col Siriphong Phengmanee, deputy investigation chief at Phaya Thai police station.

More than 30 fire trucks were deployed to the scene, as flames engulfed the 20th and 21st floors of the condo. Many residents evacuated for their safety, with some running up to the rooftop of the building. Firefighters took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

More than 20 residents suffered from suffocation and sought medical attention. However, a woman, aged around 70, lost consciousness and was pronounced dead while being sent to Rajavithi Hospital.

According to a police investigation, the fire started from a room owned by 74-year-old fruit vendor Kitti, whose surname was withheld. He used the space for storage and and ripening mangoes with fruit-ripening gas. The vendor slept on the bed of his pickup truck parked on the eighth floor of the car park building

Mr Kitti's room had experienced a previous fire. At the time, it was attributed to a short circuit in the air conditioning compressor, said police.

Pol Col Chayut Phongsak, chief of Phaya Thai police, said forensic officers were examining the scene to help police establish the cause of the fire. The fruit vendor would be called for questioning.