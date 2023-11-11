Woman killed after shots fired in Klong Toey

Onlookers, police and rescue workers gather at the scene of a shooting on Sunthornkosa Road in Klong Toey district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photos: @Joe_black3)

A woman succumbed to gunshot wounds while a man is in critical condition after gunfire erupted in Klong Toey district of Bangkok on Saturday morning.

Shots were reported in front of a TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) branch on Sunthornkosa Road.

Authorities responding to the scene found two people severely injured along with a knife. Witnesses recounted that two men opened fire on a group of university students following an argument. The assailants reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle down Rama IV Road.

A motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the incident told police that the two gunmen had parked near a group of four to five students who were waiting at a bus stop. The pillion rider approached one of the students and brandished a firearm to his head.

The intended victim managed to evade the initial shot, causing it to hit a woman identified only as Sirada, a computer teacher at the nearby Sacred Heart Convent School. The teacher sustained a fatal injury to the forehead and was declared dead at the hospital.

The shooter then fired another shot into the stomach of his intended target before attempting to flee. The motorcycle rider was heard yelling at the gunman to complete the act, leading to three more shots fired at the student’s head and neck.

Police are pursuing the assailants and suspect that the shooting may have stemmed from a university rivalry.