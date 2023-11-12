Rains to continue in upper, central regions

The Meteorological Department forecasts rains to continue in the upper and central regions of the country until Thursday and temperatures to begin dropping afterwards, especially on mountaintops.

The department said on Sunday that weak and moderate cold winds would clash with easterly and southeasterly winds and cause rain in upper and central regions, although precipitation would subside during the period.

The department expected rains in the afternoon especially in the lower Northeast, the East and the Central Plain including Greater Bangkok.

From Friday to Tuesday next week temperatures will drop significantly on mountaintops, clearly reflecting the onset of winter. Meanwhile, there would be rainstorms in the South from Chumphon province southwards, the department said.