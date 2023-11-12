Ranger shot dead while lying face down, wife spared

Villagers gather at the spot where a ranger was shot dead near a village in Rueso district, Narathiwat on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: A ranger was shot to death by an unidentified group of seven men dressed in black while his wife was spared in an attack in Rueso district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9am when Seri Hasa, a volunteer ranger attached to the 4th Marine Ranger Company on leave from Nov 1-12, was travelling on a motorcycle with his his wife riding pillion towards a durian plantation at Ba-ngu Nguba, the Moo 1 village in tambon Sawo of Rueso district.



Seven black-clad men, all armed with M16 rifles, stopped their motorcycle and told Seri and his wife to lie face down. One of them fired shots to Seri's back, killing him instantly, but spared his wife and told her to run away downhill.



Police were investigating to establish the motive for the killing.