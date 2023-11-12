MoU to boost nation's space capabilities

The Excellence Centre for Space Technology and Research (Ecstar) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with In-Space Missions Limited from the United Kingdom to pursue cooperation in satellite and space affairs.

Ecstar, which is under King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang's International Academy of Aviation Industry (IAAI), is keen to develop the country’s space research and technological development.

Ecstar chairman Col Settapong Malisuwan said the partnership confirms Ecstar's commitment to ensure Thailand's space capacity is at par with other countries.

He said the MoU will foster collaboration and contribute to Thailand's space affairs development.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ecstar director Charnwit Munikanont and Tony Holt, Chief Sales and Innovation Officer & Co-Founder of In-Space Missions Limited.

Mr Charnwit said Ecstar and In-Space Missions Limited had discussed the development of a satellite rideshare mission called Faraday Dragon within Asean.

He said the partnership would allow Thailand to join other countries in building satellites.

Both sides aim to start working in March next year and jointly manufacture a satellite in two years and utilise it in three years, he added.

Col Settapong, who became the chairman of Ecstar in the middle of this year, said the centre aims to develop the country’s first low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as well as boost international cooperation with other space agencies.

The centre is also planning to support startup businesses conducting studies on climate change commissioned by the Spacecraft Commission for Economic and Social Security Subcommittee.