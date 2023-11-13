Govt defends RTP proposal for Chinese police to work here

They would not patrol with Thai police, says spokesman

Police distribute safety advisory leaflets to visitors at Chatuchak weekend market. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A government spokesman has defended the proposal that Chinese police operate alongside Thai police to help protect visiting Chinese tourists from the depredations of Chinese criminals.

It was not suggested Chinese police would accompany Thai police on patrols in tourist areas, as incorrectly reported by some media, spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday.

Nor would Thailand be surrendering its sovereignty.

Mr Chai said the idea was raised by Royal Thai Police (RTP) representatives during a meeting on security for Chinese tourists with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday, prior to his departure for the United States to attend a meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.

Representatives of Tourism Authority of Thailand were also present.

The RTP said they had found Chinese tourists were afraid they could be targeted for attack by Chinese criminals while visiting Thailand. The RTP was of the opinion the presence of Chinese police in Thailand would give them more confidence that they would be safe while in Thailand.

Police representatives suggested the best way to cope with Chinese criminals was for Chinese police to be invited to come and work alongside Thai police. They could provide Thai police with information to enable effective operations against Chinese criminals, and prevent them destroying tourists' confidence, Mr Chai said.

The government spokesman said reports in some media that Chinese police would accompany Thai police on patrol were incorrect. The RTP hoped only that their presence and data base on Chinese criminals would enable Thai police to work more effectively.

Criticism that the presence of Chinese police would be tantamount to Thailand giving up its independence and sovereignty was unfounded, he said.

"Please do not exploit this matter for political gain. It would be better if all sides concentrate in working for the benefit of the country and the people," the spokesman said.