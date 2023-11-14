Italian falls to his death from BTS station

Police try unsuccessully to revive the fatally injured Italian after he fell from the BTS station above Phahon Yothin Road on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A 34-year-old Italian man died in a fall from Sanam Pao BTS Station in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The man hit the ground near the entrance ramp of the skytrain station on Phahon Yothin Road, close to the 2nd Cavalry Division, the King's Guard, Pol Capt Charoen Sookmark of Phaya Thai police, said. His fall was reported to police about 8am.

The dead man was wearing a T-shirt, green jacket tied around his waist, jeans and sneakers.

Emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to revive him, as police directed morning rush traffic around the scene.

Witnesses said the man had been seen on the skytrain platform since 6am, and that he jumped to his death, Pol Capt Charoen said.

The Italian consulate was informed.

The man's body was taken to Ramathibodi Hospital for an autopsy. Police investigators were examining security camera recordings from the area