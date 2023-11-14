No bribery in overloaded-truck road collapse

The overloaded truck, stuck in the collapsed section of Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok on Nov 8. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Police investigators found no evidence of bribery in the case of an overloaded truck that caused a roadworks cover to collapse on Sukhumvit Road last week.

An informed police source said an inquiry panel set up by the police inspector-general found no evidence that a windshield sticker allowed the truck to operate without regard for load limits.

Suspicions of bribery were aroused when people noticed a star-shaped sticker with the letter B on the front windscreen of the truck involved in the accident.

This followed a previous police investigation into allegations drivers of overloaded trucks displaying special bribe-paid stickers were not being arrested.

The truck involved in the road collapse incident on Nov 8 belongs to Wuthipat Jantharinthrakorn and was driven by Sakmongkol Thasako.

Mr Wuthipat said the B on the sticker on the truck showed it was part of his fleet. His nickname was "Big", and he was superstitious about such things .

The truck owner and the driver both denied charges of operating an overloaded truck and recklessness causing property damage and serious injury.

The lorry was loaded with soil and its gross weight was 37.45 tonnes, exceeding the legal limit of 25 tonnes.

Power lines and cabling are being put underground in the area and the covering over a construction hole in the road collapsed under the truck's weight. Two people received injuries - a cab driver suffered cut lips and a deliveryman was thrown to the ground and hit his head.