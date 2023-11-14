Winter's here, and it's warmer than last year

A cool morning mist covers Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok on Monday morning.(Photo: Chinawat Singha)

Winter started officially on Tuesday, and in a slightly warmer manner than last year, the Meteorological Department announced.

Winter is here because the lowest temperatures in upper regions are now below 23°C and northeasterly or easterly winds are prevailing at altitudes of 100 to 3,500 metres.

The lowest temperatures were measured at 21-22°C. This is slightly warmer than the arrival of winter last year, when the average in upper regions was 20.8°C.

This year, winter came about four weeks later than usual. It will end in late February, the met office said.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the warmer southern region is for heavy rain this month and next month.