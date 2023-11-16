41 Thais now in Kengtung, awaiting repatriation

The 23 Thai men, part of the 41 Thais who have been evacuated from Laukkaing to Kengtung in Myanmar, pose for a group photo. (Photo supplied)

The first group of 41 Thais, left stranded in northeastern Myanmar due to clashes between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic rebel groups, have been evacuated from Laukkaing to Kengtung in Shan State, awaiting repatriation to Thailand.

According to a report from the Pha Muang Force of the 3rd Army Region, the 41 Thais - 23 men and 18 women - arrived at Kengtung around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

They are to be repatriated through the Myanmar border town of Tachilek to Mae Sai district in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters in San Francisco on Tuesday (local time) that the Ministry of Defence is planning to complete the repatriation of the 41 Thais from Tachilek by Thursday or Friday.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharongke said on Wednesday that the Thai army had coordinated with the United Wa State Army through the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) to acilitate the evacuation of the 41 Thais to Kengtung.

The group is part of the 164 Thaisrecently rescued by the Myanmar authorities. They had been either lured to work in illegal call centres or had fallen victim to human trafficking networks.