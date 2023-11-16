Iguana imports suspended as population surges

Iguanas are on display in an exhibition at a shopping centre in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation plans to suspend the importation of iguanas in response to its surging population in the wild across various provinces.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said on Thursday that the suspension was prompted by the increasing sightings of iguanas in both natural habitats and public areas.

The growing population of free-roaming iguanas has raised concerns about potential infections and crossbreeding, as there are people who keep a substantial number of these reptiles as pets, Mr Attapon said.

Owners are not required to report ownership but they are obligated to care for these creatures until their natural demise and ensure the proper disposal of carcasses, he said.

It is illegal to set iguanas free, with the offence carrying penalties including imprisonment and fines of up to 50,000 baht, he added.

Although importation of iguanas was previously permitted, people were required to report such imports.

From 1990 to 2022, 11,622 iguanas were legally imported and 1,390 were exported.

In response to the recent reports of a substantial iguana population in the wild in Lop Buri province, Mr Attapon has instructed subordinates to survey the number of iguanas nationwide.

According to reports, many of these animals were released from a closed hotel.