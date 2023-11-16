Soil improvement project shows promise

At Ban Koh Klang in the southern province of Krabi, soil that used to be acidic was improved with the use of calcium carbonate, organic fertiliser and microorganisms, allowing organic rice to be grown. A new programme to improve acidic soil is now under way in some Central Plains areas. (Post File Photo)

The Land Development Department is touting its accomplishment in reducing soil acidity in the Thung Rangsit area of the Central Plains region.

The project began in Thung Rangsit and later expanded to seven provinces — Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao and Bangkok — covering about 2.38 million rai of agricultural land.

The soil in these areas was poorly chosen and prone to being highly acidic. It was also damaged by drought and inundation.

The project began in 2020 following a study by Land Development Regional Office 1 to analyse conditions. A framework covering the period from 2020-29 was devised to improve acidic soil in the Thung Rangsit area to serve as a model for water management and soil and water conservation.

The department, part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is also keen to encourage the participation of communities in land inspection, ground levelling and building infrastructure and water management.

As well, the project has served as a test bed for the efficacy of dozens of materials, such as marl and dolomite, to reduce soil acidity, and the use of plant-based fertilisers and organic substances instead of chemicals.

“Most areas of Thung Rangsit are suitable for agriculture. We need to study soil resource problems and assess soil potential to issue proper guidelines on soil and water management, as well as seek plants that are best suited to the area,” said Pramote Yajai, the director-general of the department.

This would require the support of many sectors including government agencies and businesses for policy, science and social and economic technologies, he said.

Farmers who have taken part in the project since 2020 have benefited from it. They include Namtip Chamrasthong, who earned 1,704 baht per rai from a lotus farm in Ban Na district of Nakhon Nayok; Natsinee Chareonsab, who earned 3,251 baht per rai from a farm infrastructure system; and Suwanna Putto, who earned 35,000 baht per rai from a lemongrass farm in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya.