SRT urged to expand feeder network to boost rail usage

Red Line electric commuter trains are seen at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

The Transport Ministry urged SRT Electrified Train Co, which operates the Red Line, to expand its feeder network in an effort to boost the number of rail passengers in the capital.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said SRT Electrified Train Co, in collaboration with the Department of Rail Transport, has drawn up plans for a feeder network that is connected to every electric train line across the city.

An efficient feeder network will help reduce travel time and commuting costs, he said.

One such feeder line is currently operating on a trial basis, linking Rangsit University with Lak Hok Station.

DRT director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks said the number of people using the feeder line has increased since the government introduced 20-baht fares on certain electric train lines, from 1,000 to about 1,500 daily.

Mr Surapong said three more feeder lines will be opened by the end of the year.

The first will link Future Park Rangsit with Rangsit Station, the second will run between Taling Chan Station, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand office and Salaya Station, while the third will connect Mahidol University and Salaya Station.

Both the ministry and the department acknowledged the impact the feeder lines might have on public transport service providers that run services along the route, so it will also be considered at the end of the trial period, he said.

Asked about the impact the 20-baht fare has on passenger numbers, Mr Surapong said they have increased. The number of passengers has grown from 24,945 to 27,941 per day on weekdays and 16,002 to 19,925 per day on weekends.

Income from fares, however, fell by 23.63% and 24.31% a day on weekdays and weekends, respectively.