Thai human rights body calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Pairs of shoes symbolising Palestinians killed, amid conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, are on display during a rally in solidarity of Palestinians in Gaza, in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRCT) on Friday issued a statement, urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the statement, the NHRCT has expressed deep concern for the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in the loss of over 10,000 civilian lives, especially women and children. The situation has also led to the displacement of more than 1 million people and has severely hindered the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population.

"The NHRCT urgently calls upon all relevant parties to address the human rights situation in Gaza Strip. Immediate ceasefires and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid are necessary to protect civilians and provide essential supplies to the affected population.

"It is imperative that all parties adhere to the international humanitarian law and ensure humane treatment of civilians, including those no longer participating in the hostilities, and an impartial investigation into alleged abuses be conducted to hold accountable those committing acts in contravention of applicable Geneva Conventions.

"The NHRCT reiterates that the human rights of civilians must be protected in time of conflict and a peaceful solution will soon be reached to end the cycle of violence against the people of Gaza."

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s forces had discovered a command center under Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, along with bombs and weapons. The country has faced some criticism from leaders in the Mideast, the United Nations (UN) and elsewhere for the raid, with questions raised over whether its claims of a command center have been justified by the evidence.

Israel now controls Gaza’s harbour, after killing 10 militants, clearing the surrounding buildings, and dismantling 10 tunnel shafts, the military said in a statement. People in the southern Gaza Strip reported Israel had dropped leaflets near Khan Younis to flee, raising fears that Israel was expanding its battle against Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and Europe.