Military seeks answers from Myanmar on delayed repatriation

The building where the 41 Thais are accommodated in Kengtung, Myanmar. (Photo supplied)

CHIANG RAI: The Thai military will ask Myanmar about the delay in repatriating a group of 41 Thais rescued from illicit businesses in Laukkaing township, the commander of the Thap Chao Tak Taskforce of the Pha Muang Force, said on Friday.

Col Natee Thomsen said he would be meeting with Col Thura Zaw Lwin Soe, tactical operation commander of Tachileik, to discuss the reasons behind the delay in repatriating the 41 Thais and find ways to facilitate the process.

The Thai side is ready to fully cooperate with Myanmar to ensure their safe repatriation, he said.

Col Nathee said that the 41 Thais had travelled the furthest from Laukkaing towards the Thai border in Chiang Rai province. They were held in Kengtung of Shan State, which is only a four-hour drive to Tachileik, a border town across from Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, he said. The group arrived in Kengtung late Wednesday night.

The Thai commander said that the Thai people were receiving good care from the Myanmar military. However, Myanmar authorities sought to question them regarding their entry into Laukkaing, which borders China and is known for illicit activities.

Col Nathee quoted Myanmar as earlier saying that upon the completion of the process concerning the Thai returnees, Thai officials could conveniently drive vehicles into Tachileik to pick them up.

The 41 Thais, comprising 23 men and 18 women, were among 162 Thais rescued from Laukkaing in the self-administered Kokang zone of Shan State.