Two men arrested in connection with murder of Taiwanese man

Police point to a Thai woman as the alleged mastermind who claimed the victim was wealthy

CCTV footage shows suspects in the crime at a hotel in Bang Na on early Thursday morning just before the body was found. (Photo supplied)

Police have arrested two men from Cameroon and Myanmar on suspicion of murdering a Taiwanese man at a hotel in Bang Na district, Bangkok. A Thai woman is suspected to be the mastermind behind the crime.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee, investigative chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said on Friday that John Agbor, a 40-year-old Cameroonian, and Zwe Lin Pyae, 21, were arrested on Srinagarindra Road late Thursday night.

They were charged with premeditated murder of Chu Chiang Shen, 48, whose body was found in a room on the sixth floor of the Niran Grand Hotel on Udomsuk Soi 17 off Sukhumvit 103 (Udomsuk) Road, on Thrusday morning. Hotel staff found the body after the victim's friend reported that the victim could not be contacted by phone.

According to Pol Maj Gen Theeradet, the arrested suspects, along with another unidentified white European man who remains at large, targeted the victim's wealth based on information from a Thai woman who allegedly ordered the attack, claiming that the victim was rich.

The gang rented another room on the fifth floor at the same hotel to prepare for the crime.

The three suspects attacked the Taiwanese man in his room around 1am on Thursday. They restrained the victim by tying his head with a plastic food wrap sheet and using belts to secure his limbs.

They did not find the victim's money but made off with his notebook computer and mobile phone.