14 Thai hospitals report quake damage

Most damage minor, but services suspended at two sites pending further investigations

Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital suspended services in its paediatrics building and transferred patients to another building pending a closer examination of possible earthquake damage on Friday. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Fourteen Thai hospitals — 13 in the North and one in the Northeast — have been damaged by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday morning, with services at two hospitals partially suspended, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said.

According to reports sent to the ministry, affected were 11 hospitals in Chiang Rai and two in Chiang Mai in the North, and one hospital in Sakon Nakhon province in the Northeast.

In Chiang Rai, the hospitals affected were Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Muang district, Mae Lao Hospital, Somdej Phra Yayasangwon Hospital in Wiang Chai, Mae Chan Hospital, Phan Hospital, Chiang Khong Crown Prince Hospital, Chiang Saen Hospital, Phaya Mengrai Hospital, Doi Luang Hospital, Mae Fa Luang Hospital and Mae Sai Hospital.

Cracks were found in hospital buildings but their main structures were not affected by the quake, which was felt in many locations in the North and Northeast.

Staff and patients at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital reported feeling the tremor for about five seconds.

At Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital, medical services at the paediatrics building were suspended and the patients transferred to another building. A thorough examination of the hospital for potential damage was being conducted.

In Chiang Mai, cracks were found on buildings of San Sai Hospital in San Sai district and Chiang Dao Hospital in Chiang Dao district.

In the northeastern province of Sakon Nakhon, cracks were found on the ninth floor of the emergency ward. The entire building was sealed off for examination and services for outpatients suspended.

In San Sai district of Chiang Mai, a building at Ban Pa Kang School in tambon San Pa Pao that had been temporarily closed following an earlier earthquake on Nov 9 was found to have sustained further damage.