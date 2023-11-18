PM to donate more income

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin dropped by the Government House cafeteria after chairing a meeting of the National Security Council on Nov 2. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has selected four more foundations to which he will donate funds from his salary and meeting allowances, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Mr Chai said the premier would donate 50,000 baht each to the Thai With Disability Foundation, the Issarachon Foundation, the River of Peace Foundation and the House of Blessing Foundation.

According to Mr Chai, their work covers the needs of various groups, such as people with disabilities, the elderly, and the homeless.

In late September, Mr Chai said that Mr Srettha would donate his government income and meeting allowances to various foundations in the country.

His first donation went to the Foundation for Children, and the premier also tried to meet charities to listen to their problems and find ways of solving them, Mr Chai said at that time.

Mr Srettha's monthly income as prime minister and finance minister amounts to 125,590 baht -- a 75,590-baht salary plus a 50,000-baht allowance.