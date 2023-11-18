Rights body urges Gaza ceasefire

The bodies of five more Thai workers killed in Israel arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. Thai and Israeli officials attended a ceremony at a cargo terminal at the airport. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRCT) on Friday issued a statement urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In its statement, the NHRCT expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in the loss of over 10,000 civilian lives, especially women and children. The situation has also led to the displacement of more than 1 million people and has severely hindered the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population.

"The NHRCT urgently calls upon all relevant parties to address the human rights situation in the Gaza Strip. Immediate ceasefires and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid are necessary to protect civilians and provide essential supplies to the affected population.

"It is imperative that all parties adhere to the international humanitarian law and ensure humane treatment of civilians, including those no longer participating in the hostilities, and an impartial investigation into alleged abuses be conducted to hold accountable those committing acts in contravention of applicable Geneva Conventions.''

Meanwhile, Kanchana Patarachoke, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said around 390 Thai workers have remained in Israel near Gaza. They reaffirmed that they would not return to Thailand, and they were confident in their employers and the Israeli government's protection.

"If they change their mind to return home, the Royal Thai Embassy will proceed and help them right away," she said.

During Nov 22-23, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will visit Thailand for bilateral talks. He will meet Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the House speaker. She said that the Thais currently captured by Hamas will be one of the topics during the talks.