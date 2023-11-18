Famous DJ Trin falls to death in suspected suicide

Trin Ruangkitratanakul, or known as DJ Ko of 106.5 Green Wave radio. (Instagram @djko1065)

A renowned radio broadcaster, Trin "DJ Ko" Ruangkitratanakul, fell to his death from a hotel in Bangkok on Friday afternoon in what is believed to be a suspected suicide.

The body of Trin, 36, fell into an area of a house adjacent to the hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 20 in Klong Toey district, said Pol Lt Col Kittichet Kitisarn, investigation chief at Thong Lo police station. His fall was reported to police about 1.30pm.

Police and rescue workers rushing to the scene found the body lying near the kitchen door of the two-storey house.

Hotel staff told police that they heard a loud noise at the fence of the house adjacent to the hotel. They went to check and found the body.

Police said DJ Ko checked into the hotel alone before the fatal fall. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the hotel showed him waking alone to the rooftop of the hotel and nobody followed him. The footage showed him entering and leaving the fire exit door five times before going to the rooftop, where he fell to his death.

The officers found his mobile phone, a hotel’s blood-stained bathrobe, a keycard, cigarettes and a lighter at the scene. They believed he jumped to his death and were investigating.

His parents and his elder sister said they did not know why Trin took his own life. The family still had doubts about what drove him to make such a decision.

His mother said her son had no chronic diseases nor work problems, and she could not come to terms with his sudden death.

DJ Ko of 106.5 Green Wave radio won the Nataraja Award for best radio entertainment and music programme host.