Three Thai returnees from Myanmar face warrants

A group of 41 Thais — 23 men and 18 women — who were stranded during clashes between the Myanmar military and ethnic rebel groups in northern Shan state, returned to their home country via the Mae Sai border crossing in Chiang Rai on Saturday. (Screenshot)

Three Thais among the 41 repatriated on Saturday afternoon from conflict-ridden Myanmar were found to have outstanding arrest warrants, authorities say.

Representatives from the Thai military, including the Pha Muang Task Force, received the group of returnees from the besieged town of Laukkaing in northern Myanmar at 12.30pm on Saturday, local media in Chiang Rai reported.

The group had been previously been rescued from illegal businesses operating near the border with China in northern Shan State. Negotiations with Myanmar authorities for their return were completed earlier this week.

The 41 returnees were brought to the Tachileik-Mae Sai border crossing by Col Thura Zaw Lwin Soe, chief of the Tachileik Tactical Operations Command.

Thai and Myanmar officials met at the middle of the bridge to process documentation for the returnees, who were then taken to Fort Mengrai Maharaj for further screening.

It was later found that three individuals in the group had outstanding warrants in Thailand. They underwent questioning and identity confirmation before being sent for further legal proceedings.

The other returnees are being evaluated in terms of labour skills before being returned to their families.

Nearly 300 Thais have been freed from scam centres in Laukkaing, where battles between the Myanmar army and ethnic troops are continuing. In addition to the 41 who have now come home, another 254 have been moved to safe areas while they await repatriation transport.

However, the fate of up to 50 Thais still detained by scam gangs in Laukkaing remains a big concern and negotiations for their release are continuing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.