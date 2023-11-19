Earthquake shakes Kanchanaburi

A Google Maps illustration on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division shows the location of an earthquake beneath Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi early Sunday morning.

KANCHANABURI: An earthquake occurred under Sangkhla Buri district early Sunday morning and was felt throughout this western province.

Kanrawee Sitthicheewapak, director-general of the Thai Meteorological Department, said that the 4.0-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of six kilometres in tambon Nong Lu at 3.07am.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department reported that the quake resulted from the movement of the Three Pagodas Fault and it received reports of shaken one-storey houses in tambon Nong Lu.

Many people in Sangkhla Buri district reported via Facebook that the earthquake woke them up, their houses shook and they heard noises from their metal roofs.

Nataya Noomwatana, a local pork vendor, said that while her team was preparing their merchandise, she heard noises from the roof of her market and from the ground under her feet. The quake shocked vendors, prompting them to run out of the market buildings.

Two previous quakes hit Sangkhla Buri – one on July 14, 2015, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale, and another on Aug 20, 2015, with a 4.5 magnitude.