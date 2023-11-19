Quake damage found at 2 more hospitals in Chiang Mai

A crack is clearly visible in a wall at Chiang Mai's Sakon Nakhon Hospital after an earthquake in Myanmar on Friday. (Photo: Public Health Ministry)

Damage was found at two more hospitals in Chiang Mai province as Sakhon Nakhon Hospital remains partially closed for cracks after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday, according to the public health minister.

Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew said on Sunday that officials reported cracks at San Kamphaeng hospital in San Kamphaeng district and Chai Prakarn Hospital in Chai Prakarn district on Saturday.

The cracks did not have any structural impact, so the hospitals continued with their services, he said.

According to the minister, cracks appeared and ceiling tiles fell at San Kamphaeng Hospital. Meanwhile, many cracks were found in an old outpatient building at Chai Prakan Hospital.

Earlier, officials reported damage from the quake at 14 hospitals in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces in the North and Sakon Nakhon province in the Northeast.

Fifteen affected hospitals continued to offer services as usual and only Sakon Nakhon Hospital in Sakon Nakhon province remained partially closed pending technical examinations.

The 6.4-magnitude quake hit Myanmar's Shan state about 100 kilometres northwest of Chiang Rai, Thailand's northernmost province, at 8.37am on Friday. It was felt in many provinces around the kingdom, including Bangkok.