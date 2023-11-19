Thousands flock to Doi Inthanon over weekend

Tourists enjoy a view of sunrise in Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai province, on Sunday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Thousands of tourists have flocked to the top Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest mountain, in Chom Thong district during the weekend to enjoy the fresh, cool air of the early cold season and view the sunrise.

Kriangkrai Chaipiset, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park, said the number of tourists on Sunday morning was logged at 5,616, about 4,000 of them Thais.



The temperature was 10°C on the mountain top, 11°C at Kiew Mae Pan view-taking point and 12°C at the national park's office, he said. The open sky with thin clouds and a cool wind offered a magnificent view of sunrise.



Mr Kriangkrai said most of the tourists arrived on Saturday to camp out, while others came early on Sunday.



Park officials were deployed to provide them with information on driving routes and safety precautions.



Tourists can now buy entrance tickets online via the QueQ application and go through the entry checkpoint by scanning the QR code. By doing this, they do not have to queue up to buy the tickets, Mr Kriangkrai said.