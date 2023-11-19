PM lauds Thai beauty for clinching 1st runner-up in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Thailand Universe Anntonia Porsild is now Miss Universe 1st runner-up. (Photo: the Facebook page of Miss Universe Thailand)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended his congratulations to Anntonia Porsild, who represented Thailand in the Miss Universe 2023 beauty contest, for being named 1st runner-up, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

Miss Universe 2023, the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, was held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday morning (Thailand time).



Ms Anntonia was named first runner-up, the country's first highest placement since 1988, while the Miss Universe 2023 title went to Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.



Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the prime minister congratulates Ms Anntonia for having done her best as Thailand's representative and clinching the 1st runner-up title.



"Ms Anntonia has shown to the world the Thai culture, a soft power, especially the Thai traditional dress inspired by the sculpture of the Earth Goddess (Phra Mae Thoranee) originating from the Ayutthaya Period during the 14th-18th century.



"Even though Ms Anntonia was not crowned Miss Universe, her 1st runner-up title has made Thailand famous in a world-level arena. We Thai people are very proud of her," the spokesman said.



Ms Anntonia, 27, was born to a Danish father and a Thai mother, whose family hometown is Nakhon Ratchasima. She earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in communication arts from Stamford International University in 2022.